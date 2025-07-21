10 DC Comics Characters Who Are Smarter Than Superman's Mister Terrific

There are probably a thousand different ways to approach the ranking of intelligence, and even more than that to rank the intelligence of fictional characters. In the Marvel Comics universe, there are quite a few traditional geniuses that operate as superheroes: Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Riri Williams/Ironheart, and Hank Pym/Ant Man, for example, are all scientific and mathematical geniuses. Add to that Marvel's genius villains like Dr. Doom, and they have a strong roster of scientists, engineers, and inventors. The DC Comics universe has a much more open field when it comes to intelligence. Mr. Terrific, easily one of the best parts of the new "Superman" movie, is one of the most tech/science-focused geniuses in the DC universe, but even he is more generically described as having "a natural aptitude for having natural aptitudes."

In the Justice League Action animated series, Mr. Terrific lists the top three smartest humans alive, placing himself at number three. He explains in the show that he came up with those rankings, though, and seems to imply that he placed himself third (after Batman/Bruce Wayne at #1 and Lex Luthor at #2) because "nobody ever goes after the third best at anything." Whether or not Mr. Terrific is downplaying his brain power in peer comparisons, it's also worth noting that intelligence comes in many forms. Is the most intelligent person someone who has the greatest scientific mind known to humanity, or is it the person who has the most balanced aptitude in different areas of genius? Superman is considered to be the most powerful being on Earth, and yet there are beings on Earth and in space that are more powerful than him. The same is the case for Mr. Terrific, potentially the smartest man alive.