Aquaman 2: Why Mera Actress Amber Heard Was Almost Fired From The Sequel

Compared to her steady presence in 2018's "Aquaman," Amber Heard's screen time as Xebel princess Mera is noticeably diminished in the 2023 sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." In total, Heard appears in the film for a scant 10 minutes. While not ideal for the actress, this is 10 minutes more than Warner Bros. execs apparently wanted to grant her, with Heard reportedly almost fired from the project. While the exact reasoning behind this remains fuzzy, with some DC sources suggesting it was due to a lack of chemistry between her and co-star Jason Momoa, one apparent cause has surfaced: The public drama attached to Heard regarding ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation suit against her.

According to notes from one of Heard's therapy sessions that were used in the trial and later made public, director James Wan allegedly gave Heard the cold shoulder on set, apparently frustrated that his project was becoming tainted and overshadowed by the lawsuit. This was denied by a DC spokesperson, who said that Wan is "known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set." Heard, who some fans wanted to be replaced by Blake Lively for the sequel, allegedly retained her role only after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk had a threatening letter sent to Warner Bros. bosses.

The actress ultimately kept her place in the film, but several scenes featuring Heard as Mera were reportedly axed. "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role," Heard testified during the 2022 defamation trial (via Entertainment Weekly). "They just removed a bunch out."