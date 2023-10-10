Warner Bros. Reportedly Axed These Aquaman 2 Scenes Featuring Amber Heard's Mera

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse allegations.

A disturbing report from Variety about the drama on the set of "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom" reveals that two major scenes featuring Amber Heard's Mera likely hit the cutting room floor on the studio's orders.

The outlet, which is reporting on notes obtained from Heard's therapist Dr. Dawn Hughes — notes which were entered as evidence during Heard's high-profile trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp — says that Warner Bros. specifically removed two of Heard's scenes from the finished film. The scenes in question apparently depicted a love scene between Mera and her on-screen husband Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), as well as a fight scene where Mera faces off against the movie's main antagonist, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). This information comes from "individuals familiar with the production."

The report is nothing short of searing. If the information contained within it is true, it paints a picture of the difficult on-set environment faced by Heard. After the contentious trial between the actress and her ex-husband Depp, public opinion seemed to largely turn against Heard, but this information certainly suggests that the odds were potentially stacked against her from the start, and that she faced difficult conditions while filming the second "Aquaman" movie.