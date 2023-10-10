Warner Bros. Reportedly Axed These Aquaman 2 Scenes Featuring Amber Heard's Mera
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse allegations.
A disturbing report from Variety about the drama on the set of "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom" reveals that two major scenes featuring Amber Heard's Mera likely hit the cutting room floor on the studio's orders.
The outlet, which is reporting on notes obtained from Heard's therapist Dr. Dawn Hughes — notes which were entered as evidence during Heard's high-profile trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp — says that Warner Bros. specifically removed two of Heard's scenes from the finished film. The scenes in question apparently depicted a love scene between Mera and her on-screen husband Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), as well as a fight scene where Mera faces off against the movie's main antagonist, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). This information comes from "individuals familiar with the production."
The report is nothing short of searing. If the information contained within it is true, it paints a picture of the difficult on-set environment faced by Heard. After the contentious trial between the actress and her ex-husband Depp, public opinion seemed to largely turn against Heard, but this information certainly suggests that the odds were potentially stacked against her from the start, and that she faced difficult conditions while filming the second "Aquaman" movie.
The released therapy notes allege that Jason Momoa and James Wan made filming difficult for Heard
Further notes from Amber Heard's therapist indicate wrongdoing on the part of Jason Momoa and director James Wan, in addition to Warner Bros. potentially cutting two of her big scenes. (To that last point, it's important to note that Mera is barely visible in the film's trailer.) Apparently, Heard told her therapist, "Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too."
As for Wan, Heard claimed, "He raised his voice @ me — 'I can't even post about Aquaman' — made it like it was my fault – I said 'I'm sorry.' Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout."
Neither Wan nor Momoa directly responded to these allegations. An insider from the set said, of Momoa, "Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set. And he isn't dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style." Meanwhile, a DC spokesperson said of Wan, "James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the 'Aquaman' films were no exception."
Amber Heard's high-profile trial against Johnny Depp led to a string of bad publicity
As a stark reminder amidst Amber Heard's claims, let's quickly revisit her harrowing trial against Johnny Depp. The trial took place over a two-month period in the spring of 2022, with both Depp and Heard claiming that the opposing party was responsible for abusing the other. This all came about after Heard wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post back in 2018, reflecting on alleged abuse she experienced during a prior relationship; though Heard doesn't name Depp specifically in the post, he sued her for defamation, seeking $50 million in damages. Heard countersued for $100 million.
In the end, despite Depp losing another case against the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife beater," Depp won his case against Heard when the trial's jury determined that Heard's claims in her op-ed were demonstrably false and was rewarded a total of $15 million in damages, though the Virginia court in which the case was held brought the total down to $350,000 in the end.
As a result of the trial, Heard's reputation was extremely diminished, and rumors have been swirling for some time that her screen time in "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom" was reduced in response. If this Variety report holds water, Heard's side of the story may end up seeming more credible to some critics.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.