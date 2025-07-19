Yellowjackets: Why Natalie Actress Juliette Lewis Left As A Series Regular

No one is safe in "Yellowjackets," as evidenced by the fact that multiple main characters have been killed off since the show debuted. One of the most emotional deaths came at the end of Season 2, when Natalie Scatorccio (Juliette Lewis) dies via an accidental injection of phenobarbital delivered by Misty Quigley (Christina Ricci), causing her to have a death vision in which she's trapped on the crashing plane once again. But the character's demise was apparently preplanned from the moment Lewis signed on, which is likely why it was heavily foreshadowed all the way back in Season 1.

Even though fans thought the character's exit was a total disaster, Lewis knew for a while, possibly from the start, that her character was a goner. "I very much knew [Natalie would be killed off]. I think I'm good for a series for two seasons," the actor told Variety after her character's death aired. The decision was a long time coming and, clearly, storyline dictated, but it appears that Lewis' preference for working in film may have also played its part.

Big hints on the part of the show's writers also winked toward the character's exit from the show. "Something I know the showrunners had always thought about, and that [co-creators] Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson] had always thought about from the pilot, was that mysterious moment when Natalie hallucinates Misty at the kegger in the woods," director and executive producer Karyn Kusama told The Hollywood Reporter. The big hint was that Misty was always destined to kill Natalie — but Lewis' character also died for another reason.