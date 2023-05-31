Yellowjackets Season 2: What Natalie's Vision Means, According To Sophie Thatcher

Contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 2, Episode 9 — "Storytelling"

The Season 2 finale of "Yellowjackets" featured an abundance of surprising twists, like Travis (Kevin Alves) cannibalizing his own brother, Walter (Elijah Wood) eradicating the police problem in one fell swoop, and Callie (Sarah Desjardins) shooting Lottie (Simone Kessell) to protect her mom. However, none were as shocking and gut-wrenching as Misty's (Christina Ricci) accidental killing of Natalie (Juliette Lewis), which was even foreshadowed in Season 1.

The harrowing scene provides a sense of closure for her character as she has a vision reflecting on her past with her teen self (played by Sophie Thatcher). Her younger version attempts to soothe her anxiety and tells Natalie, "This is exactly where we belong. We've been here for years." With The Hollywood Reporter, the talented young actress shared her insights on the scene, including what that ominous line about their destiny means: "I think because she's been so far removed from herself and gone in and out of these suicidal feelings and thoughts, I think my character is talking about when she let herself go in the wilderness."

Thatcher also discussed the extreme guilt Natalie feels for allowing Javi (Luciano Leroux) to die in her place, "As in this last episode, with Javi. She already let herself go. She already is going to be living with that guilt, and it's going to be evil and tear her apart." This feeling resurfaces even more intensely in her adult years, and Thatcher continued diving into the unsettling moment.