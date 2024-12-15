Where is Euphoria set?

If you can't get enough of "Euphoria," you aren't alone. The show's second season premiere made HBO history by bringing in nine times as many viewers as the pilot episode. People showed up in droves to find out what Rue, Jules, and everyone else in East Highland would be getting themselves into next. That season ended with a pretty massive cliffhanger, and even though some of the show's stars like Jacob Elordi have dropped hints about "Euphoria" season 3, everyone's still waiting for some resolution.

There's no better way for "Euphoria" fans to pass the time than by watching the entire show all over again. On a second viewing, there are all sorts of small details that are bound to jump out at you. Part of the appeal of "Euphoria" is that it takes place in a town that could be just about anywhere, but when you start noticing certain bits of the scenery, it becomes pretty obvious that the setting is more specific than the show lets on. We've done the heavy lifting for you and found out where "Euphoria" is supposed to take place, and how its filming locations have a real impact on that setting.