What Happened To The Cast Of My Wife And Kids?

Damon Wayans knows comedy like nobody's business. A part of the Wayans family dynasty, he got his start in the stand-up comedy world, and initially made an impression on audiences via "Saturday Night Live," where he was a cast member for the 1985-1986 seasonbefore being fired from the show. Supporting parts in high-impact dramas and cult favorites like "Earth Girls are Easy" and "Colors" led up to a part in his brother Keenan Ivory Wayans' blaxsploitation comedy parody "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka!," which opened the door to him becoming a legendary sketch comedy king in Fox's "In Living Color." He continued to balance big screen work with the series, appearing in "The Last Boy Scout," "Bulletproof" and "Major Payne" among other action films and comedies. Before "My Wife and Kids" launched, he acted in the one-season wonder sitcom "Damon" on Fox.

Wayans admitted that "My Wife and Kids" helped him through a difficult divorce, telling The Associated Press that appearing in the series was a form of therapy as he'd been going through a divorce at the time. "I was going through a divorce in 2000, and instead of dwelling on the negative I chose to look at all the beautiful moments of in life as a parent and as a husband, and it helped me get through a pretty rough time." Wayans has also stated he wants to bring the show back for a special to properly wrap the series up after its abrupt cancelation, and that attempts at rebooting the sitcom have not come to fruition.

Post-"My Wife and Kids," Wayans has continued to work in both film and television; he guest-starred on "Happy Together" and "Happy Endings," popping up as Francis Williams, father of Brad Williams (Damon Wayans Jr.) in the latter. He also played Roger Murtaugh in Fox's small-screen reboot of "Lethal Weapon," which lasted for three seasons. More recently, he played patriarch once more to his own son Damon Wayans Jr. in the short-lived CBS sitcom "Poppa's House." Wayans also had a supporting part in the Tubi original film "Cinnamon" and appeared in 10 episodes of "The Underground."