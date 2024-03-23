The Real Reason Lex Luthor Is Bald In DC Comics

Lex Luthor, one of the greatest villains in comics, has justifiably become the main antagonist against Superman and his attempts at being a hero in Metropolis and across the globe. Even though Luthor has no superpowers, he's still managed to beat Superman from time to time through a combination of his vast resources and towering intellect. With his menacing actions comes an iconic look, as Luthor's bald head has become a trademark part of the character's appearance — but it wasn't always that way.

Lex had long hair in his first pre-Crisis appearance in 1940's "Action Comics" #23 (by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Paul Cassidy). However, that changed after Luthor was accidentally drawn as bald in a "Superman" newspaper strip in 1941. The villain's lack of hair was explained two decades later in 1960's "Adventure Comics" #271 (by Siegel, Al Plastino, and Mort Weisinger), where Superboy and Luthor become friends and work together to make an antidote for the effects of Kryptonite. In the story, we learn that Luthor loses his hair after a fire breaks out in his lab. Superboy attempts to contain the flames with his super-breath, accidentally causing a gas explosion and leaving the young scientist hairless. As a result, Luthor becomes permanently bald and turns against Superboy, blaming him for what happened.

The post-Crisis explanation for Luthor's lack of hair is much simpler: He simply went bald naturally. But regardless of the reasoning behind the supervillain's baldness, it remains a crucial aspect of his appearance across the numerous adaptations of the character.