Castlevania: Nocturne - Everything You Need To Know

It's been a couple of years since Netflix's acclaimed "Castlevania" series finished its four-season run, but fans are finally getting more with the upcoming sequel series "Castlevania: Nocturne." Like its predecessor, "Nocturne" is an adaptation of the "Castlevania" video games from Konami, though the new show will take place much later in the franchise timeline.

If you're unfamiliar with the games, you might wonder how "Nocturne" intends to continue a story that wrapped up so completely at the end of "Castlevania" Season 4. However, the long lineage of Konami releases has left a huge pool of additional material for Netflix and Powerhouse Animation Studios to work with. There's a decent chance that "Nocturne" could have as long of a run as its predecessor, as new protagonist Richter Belmont has been at the center of multiple major "Castlevania" games. But that will all depend on how the show's first season is received.

Read on for a deeper look at the cast, story, and production of "Castlevania: Nocturne" to see what the new series may have in store.