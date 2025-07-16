Extraction 3: Everything We Know About Chris Hemsworth's Netflix Sequel

The "Extraction" movies have become some of the most successful Netflix original films to date. When the first one debuted in 2020, it quickly became the most-watched film in Netflix history. Three years later, "Extraction 2" delighted fans of the original, and Netflix greenlit a third film immediately after the sequel's premiere.

In our review of "Extraction 2," we said the movie's story had some serious flaws, though it still contained some top-notch action and one mind-blowing long take in particular. The sequel continued the story of mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) and his partner Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) while also expanding the series's universe and bringing in a mysterious character known as The Man in the Suit (Idris Elba). The movie ended on something of a cliffhanger, with Tyler and Nik preparing to go off on a brand new unexplained mission, so "Extraction 3" could take the characters just about anywhere.

"Extraction" is still one of the most-watched Netflix original movies, so anticipation for the third movie in the series is high. We may still have to wait a while to see "Extraction 3," but to help make the waiting more bearable, we've gathered everything there is to know about the threequel right now.