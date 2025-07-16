Extraction 3: Everything We Know About Chris Hemsworth's Netflix Sequel
The "Extraction" movies have become some of the most successful Netflix original films to date. When the first one debuted in 2020, it quickly became the most-watched film in Netflix history. Three years later, "Extraction 2" delighted fans of the original, and Netflix greenlit a third film immediately after the sequel's premiere.
In our review of "Extraction 2," we said the movie's story had some serious flaws, though it still contained some top-notch action and one mind-blowing long take in particular. The sequel continued the story of mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) and his partner Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) while also expanding the series's universe and bringing in a mysterious character known as The Man in the Suit (Idris Elba). The movie ended on something of a cliffhanger, with Tyler and Nik preparing to go off on a brand new unexplained mission, so "Extraction 3" could take the characters just about anywhere.
"Extraction" is still one of the most-watched Netflix original movies, so anticipation for the third movie in the series is high. We may still have to wait a while to see "Extraction 3," but to help make the waiting more bearable, we've gathered everything there is to know about the threequel right now.
When is Extraction 3 being released?
The original "Extraction" debuted in 2020, and the sequel arrived on Netflix in 2023. There hasn't been an official release date for "Extraction 3" announced at the time of this writing, but there are a couple of reasons to think that the new movie will continue the pattern and premiere in 2026.
Chris Hemsworth offered an update on "Extraction 3" when asked by Collider about the movie in July 2024. Hemsworth said, "We're in the middle of putting it together now, and writing it, and just trying to crack the story." That comment at least let fans know that work on "Extraction 3" really was underway, but an update later that same year was even more encouraging.
Joe Russo, a writer and producer on the "Extraction" movies along with his brother Anthony, told Collider in October 2024 that they were in the midst of working on the story. "We're hoping to go into production next year," he said, adding, "It's definitely filming next year. I'm just being cagey because it's more fun." Based on that comment, "Extraction 3" should be filming sometime in 2025, which makes a 2026 release date highly likely.
Who's in the Extraction 3 cast?
The "Extraction" movies are giant action extravaganzas, but like all of the best action movies, the characters still matter. Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is the core of the franchise, so of course he'll return in "Extraction 3." Almost as important as Tyler is his partner Nik Khan, played by Golshifteh Farahani, who's also all but guaranteed to show up for the third film.
There's one more major character that we definitely know will be in "Extraction 3." The second film introduced a mysterious unnamed figure played by Idris Elba, and the ending of "Extraction 2" shows the mysterious Man in the Suit pulling Tyler out of prison and reuniting him with Nik for a brand new mission. The final scene of the movie is pure sequel bait, but in case there was any doubt about the importance of Elba's character going forward, Joe Russo promised he'll be back. Russo told Collider, "Yes, we know who [Elba's] character is. It was built that way. If you like that relationship between Idris and Chris, you're gonna enjoy 'Extraction 3.'"
Who's writing and direction Extraction 3?
Most of the vital elements that made the first two "Extraction" movies so successful will be back in place for Tyler Rake's third outing. We've already mentioned how the two most important franchise cast members, Chris Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani, will be back for the threequel, but the key players behind the franchise are all aboard for the third entry as well.
When he signed on to direct the first "Extraction," Sam Hargrave was an incredibly experienced stuntman and coordinator who'd only directed one feature-length movie. Hargrave ended up being the perfect man to shoot the intense action in "Extraction." He came back to direct the sequel, and he'll be behind the camera again for "Extraction 3."
The "Extraction" series also wouldn't exist without the Russo brothers. The "Avengers: Doomsday" filmmakers were writers and producers on the first two films, and fans can expect their signature style to return in "Extraction 3." Joe Russo has confirmed that he'll be writing the screenplay for the third film, so Tyler Rake's next adventure will likely be every bit as gripping as his last two were.
What will the plot of Extraction 3 be?
Considering how coy the Russos have been about the expected release date for "Extraction 3," you can imagine that they're keeping the upcoming movie's plot details to themselves too. For now we don't have much official information to go on when it comes to guessing the story of "Extraction 3." The Russos have confirmed that Idris Elba's The Man in the Suit character will return, and they've hinted at him having a much larger role in the story.
Joe Russo has also expressed some interest in exploring more of Tyler Rake's backstory. In an interview with GamesRadar, Russo said, "[Tyler is] a very emotionally wounded character, so there's good storytelling there I think in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that's built around self-loathing and guilt. And so, it adds a lot of texture I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him." Russo's comments don't reveal any specific plot details, but if he wants to dig into Tyler's backstory and sense of guilt, then "Extraction 3" might end up being the darkest movie in the series.
There are still some confusing moments and loose plot threads in "Extraction 2," like Tyler's last-minute extraction from prison, that can be carried over and explored in the next film. But most of the big questions about the story revolve around The Man in the Suit. Maybe the identity of his secret employer will provide the connection to Tyler's dark history.