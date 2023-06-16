The Ending Of Extraction 2 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

After becoming a breakout hit on Netflix back in 2020, "Extraction" returns with a highly-anticipated sequel that ramps up the action and tension for unforgettable thrills. "Extraction 2" sees Chris Hemsworth return as Tyler Rake — who is somehow still alive after seemingly being killed at the end of the previous film. Although Tyler ends up surviving his near-fatal injuries, he isn't in the best condition and goes through a long recovery process that's expected to lead to a comfortable yet isolated retirement. However, it's not too long until Tyler is called back into action to perform another mission that unexpectedly hits close to home for him. It sees him not only face a vicious new enemy, but also deal with inner demons connected to his past.

"Extraction 2" ups the ante in nearly every way, as director Sam Hargrave dishes out more explosive action sequences full of tense thrills and brutal blows led by Hemsworth's gripping performance. The film isn't just about the action, though: It's also bolstered by a strong story that sees Tyler face tough parts of his past, featuring intertwined stories that are compelling to watch unfold. There's a lot that happens over the course of the sequel's story, leading to shocking conclusions for Tyler and the future of this franchise. So, let's delve into everything that happens in the film's final moments.