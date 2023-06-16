The Ending Of Extraction 2 Explained
Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"
After becoming a breakout hit on Netflix back in 2020, "Extraction" returns with a highly-anticipated sequel that ramps up the action and tension for unforgettable thrills. "Extraction 2" sees Chris Hemsworth return as Tyler Rake — who is somehow still alive after seemingly being killed at the end of the previous film. Although Tyler ends up surviving his near-fatal injuries, he isn't in the best condition and goes through a long recovery process that's expected to lead to a comfortable yet isolated retirement. However, it's not too long until Tyler is called back into action to perform another mission that unexpectedly hits close to home for him. It sees him not only face a vicious new enemy, but also deal with inner demons connected to his past.
"Extraction 2" ups the ante in nearly every way, as director Sam Hargrave dishes out more explosive action sequences full of tense thrills and brutal blows led by Hemsworth's gripping performance. The film isn't just about the action, though: It's also bolstered by a strong story that sees Tyler face tough parts of his past, featuring intertwined stories that are compelling to watch unfold. There's a lot that happens over the course of the sequel's story, leading to shocking conclusions for Tyler and the future of this franchise. So, let's delve into everything that happens in the film's final moments.
What you need to remember about the plot
Before we get into the film's ending, let's do a quick recap of the big events that got us there. Tyler's mission this time around is to save his former wife's sister Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her two children, who have been forcibly imprisoned with the crime lord patriarch of their family, Davit (Tornike Bziava). While Tyler and his small team are able to get them out of the jail, they're now being hunted by Davit's brother Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani), who becomes obsessed with killing Tyler. Although Ketevan has no desire to return to her old life, her son Sandro (Andro Japaridze) is conflicted about leaving the people he considers his family.
This inner identity crisis leads Sandro to give away the group's position, leading Zurab and his men to ambush Tyler's team. During all the carnage and fighting, a confused Sandro decides to go with his uncle, but ultimately regrets it after seeing how crazed and violent Zurab has become. As Tyler completes the mission and is reunited with his ex-wife Mia (Olga Kurylenko), he's forced to recall the painful memories and emotions within him that are tied to him not being there when his son succumbed to lymphoma. Now, after having a brief yet emotional reunion with Mia, Tyler heads out to kill Zurab once and for all, rescuing Sandro from a dangerous environment in the process. All caught up? Good.
What happened at the end of the movie
When Tyler arrives to save Sandro and kill Zurab, he has no issues taking down all of Zurab's remaining soldiers, but runs into a problem when he confronts Zurab in a church. Zurab has strapped a bomb vest onto Sandro and has the detonator in his hand ready to blow everything up if Tyler makes a bad move. Zurab eventually takes advantage of the situation by having Sandro go over and disarm Tyler and tasks Sandro with shooting him in the head. Sandro refuses and Zurab calls him weak before pointing the gun towards Tyler. Luckily for Tyler, Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) shows up at the most opportune moment to stop Zurab from killing him, and a huge brawl eventually breaks out.
During the big finale, Nik is injured enough to be sidelined and Sandro is able to get the bomb vest off himself before anything dangerous can happen. As for Zurab and Tyler, their fight eventually leads them both to be on the ground exhausted and nearly broken. Although Tyler has clearly won the fight, since Zurab can't get up right away, Zurab says that he'll never stop hunting and trying to kill Tyler, which leads Tyler to viciously shoot him in the head. Tyler and Zurab's cat-and-mouse game finally comes to a bloody and brutal end, and Tyler is able to fully complete his mission — but it comes at an unexpected cost.
What else happened at the end of the movie
Although Tyler fights incredibly hard to save Ketevan and her children, he can't escape the consequences of the carnage and bloodshed he and his team have left in their path. We eventually see that Tyler has been hauled off to prison and that he's being visited by Mia. There, she mentions that their son was actually very proud of Tyler for what he did as a soldier and was inspired by his bravery. It's an emotionally fulfilling moment for Tyler that allows him to push past the grief and guilt that's afflicted him for so long and finally be able to move forward with his life. Unfortunately, the remainder of his life will likely be in prison — that is, until a familiar face manages to bust him out.
Shortly after talking with Mia, Tyler is escorted out of the prison and led to see The Man in the Suit (Idris Elba), who has a new mission for him. Tyler initially shows some hesitancy about going back into the field, but he isn't given much of a choice in the matter. At least his request to reunite with his team is fulfilled, as Nik is shown stepping out of another van. Tyler is still curious about who The Man in the Suit actually works for, but he maintains his sense of mystery, and it seems like Tyler will be back in action soon.
What the end of the movie means
Throughout "Extraction 2," there are a lot of conversations about defining your true family and what it means to be a good father. For Sandro, he's constantly conflicted about leaving his uncle and the criminal organization his father built, because he's come to see them as a part of his family — which often puts the group in peril. As for Tyler, he's having his own revelations about himself as a father, since he still harbors some self-resentment over leaving his ill son and not being with him throughout his terminal illness.
Although Tyler and Sandro rarely see eye to eye, they both come to the same realization about family — and fathers. While they believe that being physically present and actively trying to keep family together defines what being a great father is, they come to learn that family means something much deeper. Sandro starts to understand that his uncle's reasoning for wanting to keep them close is to maintain power rather than his actual love and care for their wellbeing — which he comes to see in how Tyler and his mother are willing to protect him at all costs. Tyler also realizes the real impact he made as a father when Mia tells him about how much he inspired his son because of the genuine love he showed him. Tyler and Sandro learn more meaningful definitions of family, and how love triumphs over everything.
Another possible explanation
Although Tyler is able to regain his strength and mental fortitude to complete this mission, there's still a concern about if he's really capable of moving forward. The lingering pain of his guilt stemming from not being around for his son still haunts him and makes him feel broken. In some ways, it's easy to see Tyler's actions as a way to try and feel like he's done something to forgive himself. Not only is he willing to do anything and everything to keep this family safe — even if it leads to his own death — but he even tells Mia to literally take everything of his (including a hefty amount of security cash) and give it to Ketevan.
However, when Tyler learns that his son still loved and respected him, even in spite of his decision to leave during his son's final moments, it creates a real change within him. His fears that the last thing his son remembered about him was leaving are quelled when he's told that his son was so strong and brave in his final days because he was thinking about Tyler. This realization for Tyler is the last little hurdle he needs to move forward on his own, and it gives him a new strength that means more than any of the physical rebuilding he did at the start of the film.
What the end could mean for the franchise
If the ending of "Extraction 2" solidifies anything, it's that we're far from seeing Tyler really retire from this life. After all, The Man in the Suit didn't just break Tyler and Nik out of prison for nothing, right? He's already prepared to send them on another dangerous mission that'll likely bring them closer to death than ever before. Plus, they have to meet their new employer who The Man in the Suit doesn't exactly describe in the most flattering terms. While there isn't much to go on in terms of who Tyler and Nik could be fighting or where they could be going, it's almost assured that a third film will likely come to answer these questions.
Now that Tyler is able to move past his guilt and grief surrounding his son's death, this is the start of a new chapter for him, and the opportunity for a new arc to begin. Although there hasn't been any confirmation yet from Netflix or anyone involved that a third "Extraction" film is in development, it's hard to believe that Netflix would pass up the opportunity to continue this franchise and make it a tentpole in their original film library.
What the cast and crew think about the franchise's future
The potential for a third "Extraction" film is clear right from the film's ending — but what do the cast and crew think about there being another entry in Tyler's story? Well, director Sam Hargrave is certainly optimistic. In an interview with Decider, Hargrave said that "there's definitely an appetite for a third movie." "I know AGBO [the production company behind the films] has spoken of it, Netflix has mentioned they'd be excited to do it, and Hemsworth loves playing the character," said Hargrave. The director even mentioned that he's got some potential ideas for what a third film could be, but also clarified that a sequel will likely only happen if "Extraction 2" performs well on Netflix.
Regardless, it seems like Hargrave would certainly be up for returning if "Extraction 3" was given the green light, and Hemsworth seems to share in that optimism. In an interview with Total Film (via Collider), Hemsworth was incredibly ecstatic talking about the "Extraction" films and that he'd love to come back for more. "I love playing the character. I love this world. I love having something else outside of Marvel that's amassed a bit of a following," said Hemsworth. He even stated that it would be a shame if they didn't get the chance to do more, so it seems like the big players of the "Extraction" franchise are — theoretically at least — on board with continuing this story.
Could Extraction expand into a bigger franchise?
Unlike the first film, Tyler is clearly alive at the end of "Extraction 2," so it's very likely that he would return for another sequel that would see Tyler and Nik work with some new teammates on a mission. However, there is reason to wonder if "Extraction" could expand into a bigger franchise after the potential next film. The first film was a humongous success for Netflix and probably one of the most well-regarded original films that have come from the streaming giant. "Extraction 2" easily shows potential to be just as big, with the anticipation surrounding it as one of the biggest projects hitting Netflix this year. It's essentially Netflix's equivalent to a summer blockbuster, so it's likely that Netflix could have plans to expand the franchise beyond Tyler's story.
There are actually many interesting routes the franchise could take in expanding the world of "Extraction." There could be spin-off films or series that focus on other agents and mercenaries that The Man in the Suit works with, or maybe even a film where Nik goes on her own mission. Maybe we could get a prequel focusing on Tyler's missions directly after his son died, to see some of the relationships he developed during that rough time in his life. Regardless, there's a lot of potential for "Extraction" to become a more expansive franchise.
Will Chris Hemsworth stick around?
Although "Extraction 2" came out just a few years after its predecessor, fans might have to wait a little longer for the franchise to return — but maybe not for the reason people expect. Some might remember that during Hemsworth's time on the National Geographic series "Limitless," he discovered that he carries a gene connected to an increased risk of Alzheimer's Disease. This led him to announce that he was planning to take an acting break to spend more time with his family, and as he confirmed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, that remains the case. However, the actor has clarified that his decision to take a break isn't fully connected to this health discovery. "I wanted to take off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with," said Hemsworth.
Given that Hemsworth has been tirelessly portraying Thor in the MCU with a solid string of other roles over the last decade, we can't say we blame him for wanting to take a breather. However, his absence from the acting world does leave the future of the "Extraction" franchise in question. Maybe Hemsworth's absence will allow the franchise to explore other spin-off stories in that world. Regardless, it doesn't seem like "Extraction 3" is coming anytime soon, and fans will have to wait for Hemsworth's return to see the rest of Tyler's story.