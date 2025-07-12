Ultraman's Real Identity In James Gunn's Superman Explained

Contains spoilers for "Superman"

James Gunn's "Superman" introduces a fresh take on the classic comic book hero, and it gets the DC Universe off the ground and flying toward the stars. The "Superman" trailer is packed with heroes and villains who all have a role to play in the film, but only one of them has an ultra secret identity.

Ultraman is actually a clone of Superman created by Lex Luthor. When we first meet him, he's inside a giant mech suit posing as The Hammer of Boravia and terrorizing the people of Metropolis. When he steps out of the suit, he seems similar to Black Noir from "The Boys" because he's constantly wearing a ninja-adjacent suit and never speaks a word. On his own, Ultraman seems to have almost the exact same set of powers as Superman himself, and the ending of "Superman" lets us know why.

When Ultraman gets de-masked, we see that David Corenswet's face has been waiting for us beneath the cowl. According to Luthor, the cloning process left Ultraman with less intelligence than a regular human, which makes him easy to control, and it also enhanced his Kryptonian powers. However, with a little bit of brains, Superman is able to outmaneuver his brawnier clone.