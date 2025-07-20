The 15 Best Episodes Of Community Ranked

There aren't many television series with the staying power of "Community," which had a tumultuous run, beginning on NBC in 2009. While it was popular, the network fired its creator and showrunner, Dan Harmon, for the fourth series, brought him back for the fifth, and then canceled it. It returned for a sixth season on Yahoo Screen before ending in 2015.

The show follows a group of students at Greendale Community College, primarily led by disbarred attorney Jeff Winger (Joel McHale). The cast of "Community" is rounded out by Britta (Gillian Jacobs), Abed (Danny Pudi), Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown), Troy (Donald Glover), Annie (Alison Brie), and Pierce (Chevy Chase). They're joined by Dean Craig Pelton (Jim Rash) and Chang (Ken Jeong), among others.

"Community" aired 110 episodes in total, and many are considered essential viewing for lovers of TV comedy. Lots of fans abandoned "Community" during Season 4 due to Harmon's absence, but there are still plenty of excellent episodes outside of that widely derided season for you to binge. These are the top 15 episodes ever ranked by their IMDb ratings.