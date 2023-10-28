Community: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

"Community" stands out as one of the most beloved and complicated sitcoms from the 2010s. In fact, it's widely considered to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, having topped lists from the likes of Rolling Stone, Paste Magazine, IndieWire, and many more as a true cultural and critical force of nature. The series, which was created by Dan Harmon and launched on NBC in 2009, debuted to mostly positive reviews but struggled to find much of an audience throughout its run.

The first batch of "Community" episodes were serviceable but nothing truly special, showcasing the diverse lives of a group of community college students banding together as a study group for Spanish class. But as Harmon continued to expand the show's scope and its characters, "Community" found its success as a project that refused to abide by traditional sitcom rules and tropes. It veered heavily into meta territory, poking fun at the expectations and stylistic rules that sitcoms were "supposed" to follow. But despite having a rather rabid and vocal fanbase, the series was never a rating juggernaut, frequently tip-toeing on the lines of cancellation throughout its run. And, eventually, it was canceled, only to be resurrected thanks to the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen.

With six seasons under its belt, three Emmy nods, and an extremely talented cast and creative team, "Community" is a must-watch for anyone with even a drop of love for the sitcom format. Here's how many episodes "Community" aired.