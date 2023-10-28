Community: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
"Community" stands out as one of the most beloved and complicated sitcoms from the 2010s. In fact, it's widely considered to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, having topped lists from the likes of Rolling Stone, Paste Magazine, IndieWire, and many more as a true cultural and critical force of nature. The series, which was created by Dan Harmon and launched on NBC in 2009, debuted to mostly positive reviews but struggled to find much of an audience throughout its run.
The first batch of "Community" episodes were serviceable but nothing truly special, showcasing the diverse lives of a group of community college students banding together as a study group for Spanish class. But as Harmon continued to expand the show's scope and its characters, "Community" found its success as a project that refused to abide by traditional sitcom rules and tropes. It veered heavily into meta territory, poking fun at the expectations and stylistic rules that sitcoms were "supposed" to follow. But despite having a rather rabid and vocal fanbase, the series was never a rating juggernaut, frequently tip-toeing on the lines of cancellation throughout its run. And, eventually, it was canceled, only to be resurrected thanks to the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen.
With six seasons under its belt, three Emmy nods, and an extremely talented cast and creative team, "Community" is a must-watch for anyone with even a drop of love for the sitcom format. Here's how many episodes "Community" aired.
There are 110 episodes of Community
There are 110 episodes of "Community" across six seasons. Season 1 boasts 25 episodes, Season 2 has 24 episodes, and Season 3 has 22 episodes. Seasons 4–6 boast truncated 13-episode runs. After a critically acclaimed Season 5, the series was canceled by NBC — a devastating blow to fans — but the newly-launched streaming service Yahoo! Screen saved the day, breathing new life into Dan Harmon's show one more time. Stateside, all six seasons of "Community" are currently available on Netflix.
When you watch the series in its entirety, it's easy to see how on edge the show feels, with each season potentially serving as its last. Despite that, potential "Community" viewers should still consider digesting the show's chaotic and strange six seasons. After all, it boasts early appearances from some of Hollywood's most hard-working and popular creatives, including Donald Glover and Alison Brie. Beyond that, the show served as a major launch pad for Anthony and Joe Russo, who eventually went on to direct "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Endgame," and more for Marvel Studios – gigs they landed because of the "Community" episodes they helmed.
When it came time to deliver Season 6, which has since become its finale, Harmon knew that it was important to end on a definitive note, acknowledging that the franchise could only continue if everyone returned. "If there was some magical way of guaranteeing that everyone could come back all at once, let's do it," Harmon told TVLine. "But it would be a lot easier to put together a movie project and get them all on board than to say, 'Let's give it one more season!'" he added. Luckily, Harmon and his fanbase got their wish.
When will the Community movie be released?
Without diving deep into spoilers, one of the mantras that "Community" shared throughout its run was "Six seasons and a movie." After each season wrapped up, fans waited with anticipation in the hopes that the show would be renewed for another. Once Season 6 debuted, half of that plan had been achieved. Now, it was up to the cast and creative team to deliver on the promise of a movie, a proposition that almost everyone was on board for. After Season 6, Dan Harmon made it clear to Larry King that a movie would definitively happen, though it remained unclear as to when it would manifest.
The stars aligned in 2022, when Peacock ordered a "Community" film, thus completing the mantra. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in September 2023 that Harmon and writer Andrew Guest were close to completing the film's script, which features a Greendale Community College reunion of sorts. The upcoming picture is set to feature almost all of the show's heavyweights and principal characters, including Donald Glover and Gillian Jacobs. With the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTA 2023 strikes slowing every Hollywood plan down, it's unclear when the "Community" film will actually debut on the platform.
Fans shouldn't be worried, however, as star Joel McHale recently told Kelly Ripa on "Let's Talk Off Camera" that the project is set to begin filming in summer 2024. Should the film start production by then, it's fair to say that the movie could debut sometime in 2025, just a decade after the show wrapped up.