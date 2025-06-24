The Only Mister Terrific Explainer You Need Before Superman
With James Gunn's DC Universe reboot launching in theaters via 2025's "Superman," fans are about to meet a whole host of characters they've not seen on the silver screen before. While the Last Son of Krypton is undoubtedly the main character in his own movie, he's not alone, as Superman is joined by a small group of superheroes who look to be on his side in a fight against the film's big bad. One character largely unknown to many is Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), who you can learn about by clicking on Looper's video recap above.
Mister Terrific isn't exactly a new character, nor is he old — at least, not the one depicted in the movie. The original Mister Terrific first appeared during the Golden Age, in 1942's "Sensation Comics" #1, but he's not the one in "Superman." That's the most recent man to take on the mantle, Michael Holt, who first arrived on comic book store shelves in 1997's "Spectre" #54. Another version of the character appeared in the Arrowverse, though he was named Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum).
"Superman" places its Mister Terrific front and center in the action, and while not much is known about the film, a few tidbits have emerged: he's a member of the Justice Gang, who — unlike the Justice League — are corporate-sponsored. The man behind the money is Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), the head of LordTech and a billionaire rival of the villainous Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).
Mister Terrific is one of the smartest people in the DC Universe
If there's one constant about depictions of Mister Terrific, whether animated, live-action, in video games, or in comic books, it's that he's incredibly intelligent. Mister Terrific uses his abilities and enormous intellect to fight crime and make the world a better place, and he's pretty good at it. His primary tools are remote-controlled floating spheres that can carry out just about any function he can imagine, including aiding an ally in a fight.
Mister Terrific's T-Spheres are ever-present around the superhero, and they give him the ability to fly, maintain communications, project holograms, hack into any system, and plenty more. In addition to his T-Spheres, Mister Terrific also wears a nanotech T-Mask, which makes him invisible to any and all forms of technology. He builds whatever he needs to accomplish a mission, and he's also smarter than Batman, which makes him vastly more brilliant than almost everyone else in the DC Universe.
Gathegi's take on Mister Terrific appears to be close to his comic book counterpart. Gathegi told Entertainment Weekly, "He's an atheist who believes in justice. He loses his wife, and he found meaning in knowledge. He saw that, while the universe might be cruel, intelligence, science, and innovation could make it better." Watch our recap above to know all there is about Mister Terrific before "Superman" soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.