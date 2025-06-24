The Only Mister Terrific Explainer You Need Before Superman

With James Gunn's DC Universe reboot launching in theaters via 2025's "Superman," fans are about to meet a whole host of characters they've not seen on the silver screen before. While the Last Son of Krypton is undoubtedly the main character in his own movie, he's not alone, as Superman is joined by a small group of superheroes who look to be on his side in a fight against the film's big bad. One character largely unknown to many is Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), who you can learn about by clicking on Looper's video recap above.

Mister Terrific isn't exactly a new character, nor is he old — at least, not the one depicted in the movie. The original Mister Terrific first appeared during the Golden Age, in 1942's "Sensation Comics" #1, but he's not the one in "Superman." That's the most recent man to take on the mantle, Michael Holt, who first arrived on comic book store shelves in 1997's "Spectre" #54. Another version of the character appeared in the Arrowverse, though he was named Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum).

"Superman" places its Mister Terrific front and center in the action, and while not much is known about the film, a few tidbits have emerged: he's a member of the Justice Gang, who — unlike the Justice League — are corporate-sponsored. The man behind the money is Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), the head of LordTech and a billionaire rival of the villainous Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).