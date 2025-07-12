TV Shows You Never Realized Shared A Set

Everything in entertainment feels connected today, from the MCU to TV shows you didn't know share a universe. But that isn't as new a phenomenon as you might think it is, and it also extends to common threads outside of characters and canonical events. Film and television were built upon heavy use of studio lots and the various sets therein — and even as movies have increasingly moved away from that, TV shows still quite often share sets and production spaces.

One of the more common examples of this is for sitcoms to share sets on soundstages, with the bones remaining but various tweaks being done after one show ends and before another begins. But there are also shows that share outdoor areas, from basic facades used for quick outdoor shots to entire fake towns that have been built on a studio lot that are used for multiple TV shows over the years. Sometimes it's easy to tell when a show is using a set from another show as minimal changes were made, but in other instances, you'd never know until it was pointed out to you since it was remodeled to such a major degree.

It should be noted that this feature only includes actual indoor and outdoor sets located within studio lots, not real world schools, offices, and hospitals that multiple shows have filmed in.