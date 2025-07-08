We Rewatched The Alien Movies And They're Completely Different Now

In space no one can hear you scream. That iconic tagline introduced "Alien" to audiences in 1979, but since then, "Alien" has become so much more than just a sci-fi horror movie. Fans have gotten sequels, prequels, crossovers, comics, novels, and games — and the franchise just keeps growing.

The "Alien" movies have dominated the box office for decades, and the series is as popular now as it ever has been. 2024's "Alien: Romulus" was a big success that gave us one of the scariest Xenomorph variants in the franchise, and FX's "Alien: Earth" shakes up the franchise by finally bringing the Xenomorphs from the depths of space to the most terrifying location of all: our backyard.

The original "Alien" is nearly 50 years old, so we decided that now is the perfect time to rewatch all the movies in the cycle. We were shocked to discover that after all this time, the entire "Alien" series feels completely different now.