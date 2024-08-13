Ranking The Alien Movies By Box Office

They say in space, no one can hear you scream. On Earth, though, you can easily hear people talking about how much they love the "Alien" movies. There's a reason this franchise has kept churning out new installments like 2024's "Alien: Romulus" since 1979. Moviegoers around the globe can't get enough of those slimy Xenomorphs and heroic franchise fixtures like Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver).

It doesn't hurt that each installment's varying aesthetics ensures that the "Alien" franchise caters to many different tastes. The reserved horror atmosphere of "Alien," for instance, is much different from the modern PG-13 thrills of "Alien vs. Predator." There's a versatility to the "Alien" saga that extends to so many aspects of these movies. Another wildly malleable element within the series? The box office performances of its various installments.

Over nearly 50 years, the assorted "Alien" titles have had wide-ranging box office outcomes. Some were grave disappointments, some did just fine, while still others were huge hits that forever changed Hollywood. Ranking the "Alien" movies from lowest to highest grossing at the worldwide box office (as well as analyzing the significance of the franchise's box office trajectory) makes it clear how many different financial outcomes the "Alien" saga has produced. A flop can be followed by a massive hit. Even at its financial nadir, however, the franchise has never extinguished people's passion for these movies. Like one of those relentless Xenomorphs, the "Alien" movies keep on surviving and surprising people.