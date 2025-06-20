The Only Recap You Need Before Alien: Earth

Following the recent success of the midquel "Alien: Romulus," "Alien: Earth" is a prequel series — and the first TV iteration of the franchise — that, as its title suggests, brings the dangerous xenomorph to our homeworld. This show is set only two years before Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the Nostromo crew first encounter the xenomorph menace in the original "Alien," but where does it fit with the rest of the franchise? Figuring out the correct running order of the "Alien" saga can be confusing, but the video you see above features everything you need to know to be ready for "Alien: Earth."

Released in 2024, "Alien: Romulus" was the seventh film in the franchise (not including two "Alien vs. Predator" spin-offs), and its $351 million take at the box office and 80% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes indicated that interest in the ongoing conflict between humans and xenomorphs was still strong some 45 years after "Alien" arrived in 1979. "Romulus," with its more straightforward narrative and callbacks to key moments in the first four movies in the series, was considerably more successful than the previous theatrical entry, 2017's "Alien: Covenant," which only earned $240.9 million worldwide and a 65% approval score at Rotten Tomatoes.

While Ripley, the protagonist of those four initial "Alien" films, remains the signature character of the franchise, "Alien: Earth" will continue the trend of the latter movies in the cycle and rewind things a bit, taking a look at human, android, and alien life in the early stages of this Weyland-Yutani Corporation-created nightmare.