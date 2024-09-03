We Rewatched Alien And Aliens And Here's What We Noticed

It's a little hard to believe, but the "Alien" franchise has been with us for more than 45 years. Director Ridley Scott kicked off the series back in 1979 with the original "Alien," and since then we've gotten sequels, prequels, and spin-offs galore. Some installments, like "Alien 3," have left fans feeling defeated, while others, like "Alien: Romulus," have blown everyone away. Throughout the franchise's ups and downs, people keep coming back to see what horrors the xenomorph will unleash next.

After all this time, the movies that helped establish this universe look a little different than they used to. Scott's "Alien" is still an inventive piece of work, but when you watch it today, you can't help but see all the other sci-fi properties it helped inspire, James Cameron's game-changing sequel "Aliens" is every bit as entertaining now as it was in 1986, even though we already know who lives and who dies. Rewatching "Alien" and "Aliens" in the 2020s is like having a dream about a place you visited a long time ago on vacation: everything feels vaguely familiar, but you can't shake the surreal feeling that it's all changed somehow.