Why Metamorpho From James Gunn's Superman Looks So Familiar

Despite James Gunn's "Superman" being yet another reboot of the character for the big screen, the film isn't taking the typical origin story route. Instead, the movie meets up with the titular Kryptonian already being quite a ways into his journey as the defender of Earth, and with that, the film's cast contains a rather large number of other heroes and villains — more than we're used to seeing in a typical superhero movie universe's starting point.

One of those heroes is Metamorpho, the Element Man, whose comic book origins go back to the 1960s but who has yet to be portrayed in live action. For the character's non-animated screen debut, he's being played by actor Anthony Carrigan. Carrigan is currently best known as NoHo Hank of the acclaimed HBO series "Barry," a character who stole pretty much every scene he was in as the longtime frenemy of the show's lead character. In fact, NoHo Hank was originally supposed to die in Episode 1, but Carrigan's performance was just too good to be a one-and-done.

But "Superman" and "Barry" are far from the only high-profile projects on Carrigan's resumé. The actor has several significant movies and TV shows under his belt that people might also recognize him from.