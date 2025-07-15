The Real Reason Fox Canceled The Cleaning Lady
Fox always has a lot of dramas in its roster, and once upon a time a crime series called "The Cleaning Lady" was among the best on the network. It became the network's highest-rated new drama in two years when it dropped in 2022, making a big splash. Sadly, the show was axed after four seasons in 2025, much to the dismay of fans. It didn't come as a shock to those who had been following the ratings: "The Cleaning Lady" was among the worst-performing shows on the network during the 2024-25 season. Primetime space comes at a premium these days, and there's no room for underperforming shows. But why did the numbers drop so dramatically?
There was nothing wrong with the set-up: The series is centered on talented Cambodian-Filipino surgeon Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), who works as a maid and an undercover helper for the mafia when her medical credentials are deemed useless following her move to the United States. It got off to a strong start and earned high praise, often appearing on lists of the best shows like "Breaking Bad." But the third and fourth seasons were plagued by plotting issues, largely due to the writers struggling to deal with the loss of male lead Adan Canto after he died in 2024 aged just 42.
Why The Cleaning Lady never managed to recover from Adan Canto's untimely death
Fans of "The Cleaning Lady" were shocked and saddened to learn of Adan Canto's death in January 2024. The actor, who established himself in Hollywood with the Fox drama series "The Following" and went on to appear in shows such as "Mixology," "The Curse of the Fuentes Women," and "Designated Survivor," died of appendiceal cancer. One of the main draws of "The Cleaning Lady" was the relationship between Thony and Canto's Arman Morales, a gangster who protects Thony and her ill son in exchange for her help during the first two seasons. She ends up becoming a runner for his crime family and gets more and more involved in their world as time goes on. She also falls in love with Arman, who starts to return her feelings. The chemistry between them was so palpable that "The Cleaning Lady" felt totally flat without it.
The third season of the show was being filmed at the time of Canto's passing and producers were forced to make sudden adjustments to the plotline in the wake of his loss. "The Cleaning Lady" paid tribute to Canto himself during the Season 3 premiere and dealt with the issue by having Arman be kidnapped. Morales later dies in an escape attempt in the sixth episode of Season 3. From then on, Arman would be little more than a memory in Thony's life. She considers an offer to work for Ramona Sanchez (Kate del Castillo), a relative of Arman's with a criminal empire of her own, and going through an American medical internship. Audiences found these twists to be too telenova-like and ratings soon declined, which ultimately led to the show's cancellation. Fans will forever wonder what could have been had Canto not passed away in such tragic circumstances.