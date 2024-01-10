X-Men And Cleaning Lady Star Adan Canto Dies At 42

Adan Canto, best known for his role as Arman Morales on "The Cleaning Lady" and his role in Fox's "X-Men" series of films, passed away on January 8 at the age of 42, as confirmed by Variety. The cause of death was determined to be appendiceal cancer.

After becoming a mainstay on 2013's "The Following," Canto established a name for himself quickly in Hollywood. His first acting appearances were in Spanish-language television and film dramas such as "Estado de Gracia" and "Sin Memoria." American audiences will likely recall that he played Sunspot in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and was a regular on "Mixology" and "Blood & Oil" before his breakthrough role as Aaron Shore in "Designated Survivor."

Canto is survived by Stephanie Ann Canto, his wife, and two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine Canto. In a statement released to Instagram on January 10, Stephanie Ann Canto paid tribute to her husband with a verse from Mathew 6:19-21: "Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon."

This article is still being updated...