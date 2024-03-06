The Cleaning Lady Season 3's Adan Canto Tribute & How The Show Changed Explained

On January 8, Adan Canto, who starred on "The Cleaning Lady," died at the age of 42. This heartbreaking event reverberated throughout the entertainment industry, including future episodes of the hit Fox series. When the show's Season 3 premiered on March 5, the episode paid tribute to the late actor with a title card at the end stating, "This Season is Dedicated to Our Beloved Friend Adan Canto."

The episode is even titled "Arman," which is the name of Canto's character, a gangster who hires Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung) to work as a cleaner for his crime family's escapades. Naturally, the intention was to keep Canto's Arman around, seeing as he's a major character. However, the Season 3 premiere sees Arman missing, with Thony and Nadia (Eva De Dominici) attempting to locate him. The disappearance seems to have been planned in order to allow Canto time to deal with his health issues. Sadly, appendiceal cancer ultimately claimed his life.

Season 3 also introduces members of Arman's family, keeping the character's memory close at hand. Executive producer and co-showrunner Miranda Kwok spoke with The Wrap about the challenges of this season. "We weren't sure if we were going to get him back," she said of the late actor. "We decided to keep the family elements so that we could leave space for Adan to return to the show because we were all so hoping that that would be the case ... then, of course, had to pivot again when we learned the truth of what happened to him."