15 Best TV Shows Like Shameless

If there was any show that could legitimately be considered a sibling to "Shameless," it would have to be "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which was actually inspired by a nightmare. The series began way back in 2005, and though it's faced numerous multi-year hiatuses, it's still managed a very impressive 16 seasons, with another on the way.

Set in the City of Brotherly Love, "Always Sunny" centers on a group of eccentric friends who regularly gather at a South Philly bar to discuss the events of the day. Like the Gallaghers in "Shameless," these oddballs and outcasts are always in the middle of some kind of caper, scam, or scheme, which usually means they're getting into trouble. When it comes to trouble, few shows can go toe-to-toe with "Shameless" for just how insane those schemes can be, but "Always Sunny" definitely goes the distance.

Led by Danny DeVito, the cast of "Always Sunny" is a special one, with Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Kaitlin Olson combining to make one of the best ensemble casts in a comedy since "Cheers." It's rowdy, raucous, and sometimes certifiably crazy, and the rare series that seems to only get better with age.