Why Lois Lane From James Gunn's Superman Looks So Familiar

If you're watching James Gunn's new DC Universe-rebooting "Superman" movie and find yourself asking, "Where do I recognize the actress playing Lois Lane from?" the answer is most likely "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." While Rachel Brosnahan has appeared in a number of movies, TV shows, and theater productions before playing the Daily Planet reporter, her biggest pre-DCU role is easily the housewife turned stand-up comic Miriam "Midge" Maisel in Amy Sherman-Palladino's hit dramedy for Prime Video.

Over the five-season run of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Brosnahan's acting earned many honors, including an Emmy, two Golden Globes, two Critics Choice Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Though Brosnahan's casting as Midge was the subject of some controversy as a non-Jewish actor playing a Jewish character that arguably leaned in to some stereotypes, the show and its lead performance were generally praised by critics and beloved by viewers.

Midge is a character with high-energy wit and bold charisma — qualities that naturally translate to the character of Lois Lane. Indeed, when speaking to ET, Brosnahan has described her take on Superman's love interest with words that could also describe her previous most iconic role: "Feisty. Dare I say, marvelous? And fiercely intelligent."