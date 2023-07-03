Indiana Jones 5's James Mangold Wanted To Use De-Aging To Jolt The Audience

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is here at long last, and it's a bit different from the franchise's usual efforts. With director James Mangold at the helm, the film follows an older, more emotionally worn Dr. Henry Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) who's coming to terms with both his own mortality as well as his obsolescence. Before diving into all of that, though, the film takes moviegoers back to Indy's Nazi-punching heyday at the tail end of World War II. This sequence digitally de-ages Ford largely to great effect, and Mangold didn't want to squander it in any way.

Mangold explained to Inverse, "The goal of the opening sequence of the movie was to give the audience a blast of the classic golden-age Indy I missed, and they miss." For him, it was also an attempt to emulate the style of the four previous "Indiana Jones" movies, nailing down director Steven Spielberg's style as closely as possible. Additionally, Mangold wanted to use de-aging technology and the flashback sequence as a whole to jolt the audience once the film jumps forward to 1969. "To land in the sobering reality of where we are in 1969 with our hero, who is now in his '70s, part of that is to jolt the audience and to kind of go, 'Oh, whoa. Okay,'" he said.

Of course, that's just Mangold's take on the film's de-aged Indy. What does Ford, the man behind that CGI mask, think of it?