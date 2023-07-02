The Untold Truth Of 28 Days Later

While "28 Days Later" is considered one of the best zombie movies of all time, there is some debate about whether or not it is technically a zombie movie. The victims of the Rage Virus are not called "zombies" but instead the "Infected." Here, the Infected don't hunger for human flesh, and it's unclear if they are even undead.

Even the director himself doesn't necessarily consider it as a zombie flick. The film's composer, John Murphy, told The Telegraph that director Danny Boyle only described the movie as a "zombie movie" once, when he was first pitching the project, and then never used that label again. "Danny was just trying to make the best film he could," said Murphy, "and, for me, it was more of an apocalyptic road movie." The filmmakers were influenced not only by zombie movies but also sci-fi stories like John Wyndham's "The Day of the Triffids."

In an interview with Inverse, Boyle admitted, "I'm not a zombie fan, to be absolutely honest." He was hesitant to market it as a zombie film because it was so different from anything else in the genre. "We were very worried about people thinking it was a zombie movie," he told Filmmaker magazine, "because I think if you're a zombie fan, you'll be disappointed." Boyle needn't have worried, because "28 Days Later" performed amazingly well at the box office.