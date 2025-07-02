Dumb Things We Can't Ignore In Jurassic World Rebirth

Contains spoilers for "Jurassic World Rebirth"

The days of Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing have come to an end with "Jurassic World Rebirth." With this seventh "Jurassic Park" installment helmed by "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards, mercenary Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and her team, including long-time friend Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and newcomer scientist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), are hired by a pharmaceutical company to venture to a dinosaur-infested island. The plan is to retrieve blood from three different massive prehistoric organisms that will help create a new cure for coronary diseases.

Inevitably, everything goes wrong with this "simple" mission in the forbidden zone of Ile Saint-Hubert, and among the elements going haywire is any sense of believability or narrative cogency in the "Rebirth" screenplay. This is one clumsily written feature that contrasts the witty storytelling of "Jurassic Park" with all kinds of bamboozling idiocy.

Sometimes, the dumbest things in "Rebirth" manifest as just weird nods (or lack thereof) to the franchise's past, particularly regarding an important location from the initial "Jurassic Park" sequels. Other undercooked script elements are connected to the flatly-realized characters, their various clunky arcs, or their erratic dynamics with other players. Nobody should or does wander into a "Jurassic World" movie expecting full fidelity to the real world, but this film's most egregious moments undercut any sense of dramatic investment in its characters or tension in the dinosaur-centric set pieces. Much as "life finds a way," dumb details keep finding their way into every nook and cranny of "Rebirth."