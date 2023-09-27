Gareth Edwards Reveals Rogue One 'Tricks' He Used In The Creator - Exclusive

"The Creator" is an original new sci-fi epic from director and writer Gareth Edwards, whose last movie was "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," released back in 2016. In "The Creator," artificial intelligence has advanced by the year 2065 to the point where sentient, humanoid AI are prevalent in the East and even treated as equals, while the technology is banned outright in the West after AI entities allegedly detonated a nuclear device in Los Angeles years earlier.

As a result, there's an ongoing conflict between the two sides, and American intelligence agent Joshua (John David Washington) is recruited to return to Asia — where his wife (Gemma Chan) went missing five years ago during a mission gone wrong — to find and neutralize a new AI weapon that could tip the scales in the East's favor. The so-called weapon, however, is an AI made to look and act like a six-year-old girl.

Edwards, by many accounts, did not have a fantastic experience on "Rogue One." The film went far over budget and required extensive reshoots, with veteran filmmaker Tony Gilroy brought in to rework the screenplay, help edit the film, and reportedly direct some of the reshoots as well. As Edwards tells Looper in our exclusive interview, he did apply some lessons from "Rogue One" to the making of "The Creator."

"My first film ['Monsters'] was very low budget, and it was a very creative experience," Edwards explains. "Then you go to a big budget movie, and essentially everything that was easy and hard, you swap around. Things that are easy become hard, and vice versa. I was looking for a way to make a film where you get all the positives of an independent small movie with all the positives of a giant blockbuster in terms of scope and scale ... That's what I was trying hard to pull off."