The X-Men's Dumbest Movie Death Still Makes No Sense - But The MCU Can Fix It

On the list of comic book movie crimes, there is sadly plenty to choose from. There is the time Galactus was turned into a purple fart — one of the things in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" that Marvel wants you to forget about — and the Deadpool scenes in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" that Ryan Reynolds still regrets filming. One sin that fans still aren't over, though, is how Darwin, a mutant with the power to adapt to literally anything to survive, was killed after swallowing a mutant-made Hot Pocket in "X-Men: First Class." Thankfully, there may be a way to revive one of the coolest superpowered beings in movie history and bring him into the MCU.

Historically, in Marvel comics, Darwin has gone radioactive to battle the likes of the Hulk and even become a God of Death to hold his own against Hela. With those kinds of adversaries being considered, Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon) shouldn't have been that much of a challenge, so why was he taken out so easily? Well, according to u/jengel2003 on r/FanTheories, he may still be around; we just can't see him. They explained, "My theory is that Sebastian Shaw didn't kill Darwin with the energy ball, because how could he? Rather, what happened was that Darwin's body decided the best way for him to survive this attack was to also become pure energy."

Now, of course, the great thing about energy is that it has to go somewhere. Why not another universe?