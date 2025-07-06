The 15 Worst Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

There are many things that make a scary movie, well, scary. But whether it features axe-wielding serial killers, animals gone amok, or aliens from outer space, a great horror film only has to do one thing in the end: scare the pants off you.

But a lot of horror films fail this simple task — and fail spectacularly, with sincere attempts at frightening theatergoers falling apart due to low budgets, poor direction, or just plain terrible ideas. For some viewers, bad horror movies are just as fascinating as good ones, even as subjective taste makes one viewer's celluloid monstrosity another viewer's campy cult classic. This makes even the most critically lambasted horror films still worth a second look.

Flashlight in hand, we explored the darkest, dankest corners of the horror genre, scrounging up an infamous assortment of schlock that includes rotten remakes, mediocre monsters, and one of the craziest Nicolas Cage performances ever captured on film. These are the 15 worst horror movies ever made — don't say we didn't warn you.