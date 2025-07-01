The Only Recap You Need Before I Know What You Did Last Summer

Once again, a group of teenagers will hit and (seemingly) kill a stranger who comes back to haunt them in yet another installment of the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise. The upcoming slasher flick has a largely new cast, but familiar faces Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return to play Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively. It's a good idea to brush up on where we last left them, so Looper has made a handy refresher video you can watch above to walk you through the franchise up to this point.

In 1997's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," a group of teens hit a stranger with their car and dispose of the body without telling anyone. One year later, the kids get picked off one by one by a mysterious figure with a hook for a hand. While the film was a box office hit, earning more than $125 million worldwide, it wasn't exactly received well by critics. Rotten Tomatoes currently has the original film at a 49% positive rating from critics and 41% from audiences.

A sequel came out in 1998, called "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer," and promptly tanked, while a third film, 2006's "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer," followed wholly new characters but went straight to home video. Amazon Prime Video also released one season of a "I Know What You Did Last Summer" TV series in 2021 before it was canceled due to poor reviews and ratings.