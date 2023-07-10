Why I Know What You Did Last Summer Was Canceled & What Almost Happened In S2

As the market for streaming platforms continues to expand, there are always franchises from the past that can be brought back with a fresh new spin. This was no doubt the idea behind Prime Video's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot, a series that offers a new take on the tragic accidental killing of the original film and plumbs the idea to intriguing new depths as a result.

However, despite a somewhat fresh take on the plot of "I Know What You Did Last Summer," the series failed to resonate with critics and viewers alike, garnering less-than-stellar ratings that would ultimately contribute to the show being canceled after only a single season.

Still, despite the fact that "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was canceled, showrunner Sara Goodman explained to Bloody Disgusting that she had been workshopping ideas for Season 2. "Season 2 was originally pitched as Bruce and Clara, and the cult, and what they had done," Goodman said. "It was using the night in the cave, where Clara told Dylan everything, as a way of getting back into that world so that we could have also had some closure about what really happened there."