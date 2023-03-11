Scream 6 Slices Through The Box-Office Competition With The Franchise's Strongest Debut Yet

"Scream VI" has fans running to and from theaters in a strong opening weekend for the bloody sequel. Despite the fact that the film is the first in the franchise without Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott among the killer's targets, it appears that the movie's solid reviews and chilling trailers have helped deliver fans to theaters. As of the time of writing, "Scream VI" has earned $43.5 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With several days of returns still to come, the latest entry already has the distinction of having the highest-grossing opening weekend box office of the franchise.

Despite the lack of Campbell, "Scream VI" does see the return of Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, as well as the re-emergence of Hayden Panettiere's fan-favorite character from "Scream 4," Kirby Reed. Those nostalgia elements, along with the film's unique New York City setting, were likely contributing factors to the film's strong box-office showing. 2022's "Scream," the first new entry in the franchise in a decade, enjoyed an opening weekend of around $30 million, while "Scream 3" previously held the title for the biggest opening weekend for the franchise with its $34.7 million debut in 2000.