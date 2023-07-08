Pulp Fiction: What Was In The Briefcase (If Not Marsellus Wallace's Soul)?

In Quentin Tarantino's 1994 hit "Pulp Fiction," Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta) carry a briefcase belonging to their boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) for most of the film, recovering and guarding it carefully from small-time criminals and putting their own lives on the line to do so. Throughout the movie, we get a few tantalizing glimpses of the case's glowing contents, but never fully discover what it holds. A popular fan theory is that Marsellus had sold his soul to the devil and it was in the case, which would explain its combination of 666 and the band-aid on the back of Marsellus' neck. That spot is rumored to be the extraction point for a human soul, although actor Phil LaMarr, who played Marvin in the film, dismissed the idea on an episode of the podcast "I Was There Too."

In reality, the band-aid was simply a result of Rhames' shaky hands. As LaMarr explained to host Matt Gourley, "Ving shaves his own head, and he showed up at rehearsal with a Band-Aid on the back of his head. Just think...if Rhames had gone to a professional barber the day before rehearsal, we might have avoided this whole debate."

As for the prop briefcase, it contained some batteries and a yellow light bulb, and when LaMarr asked Tarantino what the bulb represented, the writer and director responded simply, "It's whatever you want it to be."