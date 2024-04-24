Quentin Tarantino Cast John Travolta In Pulp Fiction For A Surprising Reason
Among the many iconic films to come from the mind of director Quentin Tarantino, 1994's "Pulp Fiction" endures as one of the best of the best. The crime drama delivers action, intrigue, and even a bit of comedy as it follows criminals from all walks of life finding success — and failure — in their chosen profession. While one "Pulp Fiction" scene in particular has aged quite poorly and the entire feature has been quoted, analyzed, and parodied to death, it remains a classic all the same. Not to mention, its many characters are as popular as ever, including John Travolta's dancing hitman, Vincent Vega.
Despite Vega's pop culture status, the reason for Travolta being selected to bring the character to life isn't widely known. The actor revealed that it came down to a pivotal moment during his first meeting with Tarantino. Unsure of the young filmmaker's financial situation, he sat down with Tarantino and went through his records to put his mind at ease. With that, it became clear to Tarantino that Travolta was the right choice. "I said, 'Why? What did you see in me that could convince you that I could play this role?' He said, 'It was you helping me with my finances. You had this analytical, theoretical, philosophical viewpoint that I need for that character,'" Travolta shared during a 30th-anniversary screening at the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival (via Entertainment Weekly).
Travolta nailed the Vega character, even earning an Oscar for his efforts. Although Tarantino was right to bring him on, the truth is, he initially had a very different actor in mind for the part.
Travolta wasn't Tarantino's first choice for Vincent Vega
When "Pulp Fiction" was on its way down the production pipeline, Quentin Tarantino had only directed one other full-length feature: "Reservoir Dogs" from 1992. The feature centers on a group of thieves who plan and execute a heist, only for the whole plan to fall apart and for distrust to overtake them. The cast is absolutely stacked, with names like Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi, and Tim Roth in prominent roles. Right alongside them is Michael Madsen as Vic Vega, aka Mr. Blonde, who nearly became Vincent Vega only a couple of years later.
In the documentary "QT8: The First Eight," which is dedicated to Tarantino's first eight films, Madsen explained that he was first offered the Vega role in "Pulp Fiction." Unfortunately, scheduling issues prevented him from starring. "I was already committed to 'Wyatt Earp.' And now, here's Quentin, wants me to do 'Pulp Fiction.' And they were both going at the same time," he said (via Entertainment Weekly). Thus, he had no choice but to turn the part down. Vic and Vincent were revealed to be brothers, and a spin-off focused on the two was long-rumored but never came to fruition.
In the end, John Travolta's failing career was saved by "Pulp Fiction," extending his time in the Hollywood spotlight. As for Madsen, he was able to take on roles in other Quentin Tarantino productions after "Pulp Fiction," those being both "Kill Bill" movies, "The Hateful Eight," and Tarantino's self-proclaimed best movie, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." So, it's fair to say both have done well for themselves all these years later.