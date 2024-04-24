Quentin Tarantino Cast John Travolta In Pulp Fiction For A Surprising Reason

Among the many iconic films to come from the mind of director Quentin Tarantino, 1994's "Pulp Fiction" endures as one of the best of the best. The crime drama delivers action, intrigue, and even a bit of comedy as it follows criminals from all walks of life finding success — and failure — in their chosen profession. While one "Pulp Fiction" scene in particular has aged quite poorly and the entire feature has been quoted, analyzed, and parodied to death, it remains a classic all the same. Not to mention, its many characters are as popular as ever, including John Travolta's dancing hitman, Vincent Vega.

Despite Vega's pop culture status, the reason for Travolta being selected to bring the character to life isn't widely known. The actor revealed that it came down to a pivotal moment during his first meeting with Tarantino. Unsure of the young filmmaker's financial situation, he sat down with Tarantino and went through his records to put his mind at ease. With that, it became clear to Tarantino that Travolta was the right choice. "I said, 'Why? What did you see in me that could convince you that I could play this role?' He said, 'It was you helping me with my finances. You had this analytical, theoretical, philosophical viewpoint that I need for that character,'" Travolta shared during a 30th-anniversary screening at the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival (via Entertainment Weekly).

Travolta nailed the Vega character, even earning an Oscar for his efforts. Although Tarantino was right to bring him on, the truth is, he initially had a very different actor in mind for the part.