The 9 Best Big Lebowski Quotes

If you've had the pleasure of watching the Coen Brothers' "The Big Lebowski," then you know that this far-out comedy classic has some of the most highly quotable lines of dialogue. In fact, that's more than half of the reason to watch this Jeff Bridges/John Goodman vehicle. The pair play Jeffrey "the Dude" Lebowski and Walter Sobchak, respectively, who more than keep our attention for the entirety of the film's nearly two-hour runtime. We'll grant that some lines may be more famous than others ("Careful man, there's a beverage here" being a sometimes forgotten, yet highly-quotable piece of dialogue), but there are certainly some that stand out as simply excellent for one reason or another.

Frankly, it's impossible to amass a definitive list of "Big Lebowski" quotes without just putting in every other line of dialogue. Instead, we've assembled the nine best of the bunch, highlighting every vital character moment we can. But don't let this list fool you — the Coen Brothers know how to write simply incredible back-and-forth that could fill more pages than we have available. If your favorite "Lebowski" quote isn't on this list, we'd recommend returning to the "City of Angels" ("I didn't find it to be that, exactly. But I'll allow there are some nice folks there.") circa 1998 to revisit the Coens' biggest cult picture to date. As you do, slip away into the psychedelic (and "marvelous") dreamscape that is "The Big Lebowski." Cue the Creedence!