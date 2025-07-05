The Pre-Friends Matthew Perry Sitcom You Can't Watch Anywhere Today

Matthew Perry is best known to the world as Chandler Bing in "Friends," but he was already a veteran actor by the time that series hit the airwaves. In the years leading up to it, Perry found work on a variety of TV shows, including "Growing Pains," "Silver Spoons," and "Empty Nest" — all of which were popular while they were on the air. In 1987, Perry nabbed his first multi-episode role by playing Chazz Russell in "Boys Will Be Boys," which kept him busy for a full season.

He landed two more series before "Friends" sent out a casting call: "Sydney" in 1990 and "Home Free" in 1993. Perry appeared in both shows' 13 episodes, and while he had some acting gigs between "Home Free" and "Friends," it was his last major effort before putting on his sweater vest so he could get busy in "Friends" doing Chandler's job of statistical analysis and data reconfiguration while cracking jokes at a coffee shop.

"Home Free" is a rather underwhelming sitcom that never landed with viewers. It was canceled after its filmed episodes aired and succumbed to a fate shared by many TV series: Critics hated it, and audiences didn't bother to show up to watch it. When "Home Free" was pulled from ABC's roster, Perry jumped right back into pilot season, scoring a new one: "LAX 2194," which was a sci-fi sitcom about Perry working at the LAX airport in the year 2194. When that pilot failed, Perry moved on to "Friends," which defined his career.