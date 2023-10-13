Friends: What Is Chandler's Job?

Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) is one of the main sources of comedy in "Friends." His quick wit and sarcastic demeanor never wait long to poke fun at a situation, no matter how serious it is. His humor, while fun and entertaining, seems to also be a defense mechanism to cover up for the parts of his life he is doing less good with. For instance, he likes to poke fun at himself for being borderline afraid of women. His childhood provides an endless supply of comedic gold with his drag queen father and erotic author mother. But one place viewers see him struggle the most is with his job.

We get little hints about his job. In Season 8, Episode 21, he says that someone has been doing data reconfiguration and statistical factoring, which prompts Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) to reveal she thinks she knows someone who does that. Chandler then reminds her that it is him; he does that. And we figure out later in the series that he does statistical analysis and data reconfiguration ... whatever that means.

Of course, throughout the decade's worth of episodes, we don't really get any explanation. Actually, the showrunners do a pretty good job of staying away from the occupational reveal for the duration of the show. What we do know is that Chandler makes enough money to support Joey (Matt LeBlanc) as he struggles through the acting industry. And we also know that he is absolutely miserable. Throughout the series, there are moments where his friends face questions about his job, and they can't pull his occupation out of the recesses of their brains to acknowledge his work.