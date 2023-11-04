12 Funniest Chandler Bing Moments In Friends

Fans have been reacting to the passing of Matthew Perry with grief and disbelief. But mostly, there has been an outpouring of gratitude to the actor for bringing so much joy to audiences, even though he sometimes struggled to find his own. From 1994 to 2004 — and beyond thanks to streaming services — Perry made millions of people laugh playing the sarcastic but loveable Chandler Muriel Bing in "Friends."

Even as he was in the throes of addiction while filming the wildly popular TV show — something he spoke candidly about in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" — he never allowed it to affect his ability to keep his stellar comedic timing and deliver a sardonic (and often touching) performance alongside his five co-stars.

Chandler himself said: "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" Few quotes sum up Chandler as well as this one, and the character's well-intentioned sarcasm and quips were something that came naturally to the actor who played him. Per his memoir, Perry believed he was Chandler, and so did we. At least one hilarious Chandler moment can be found in every one of the 236 episodes of "Friends," so there are plenty to choose from. Here are 12 of the funniest Chandler Bing moments.