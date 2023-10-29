Matthew Perry Almost Passed On Friends But One Failed TV Show Changed Everything

For years, Mathew Perry entertained viewers in several movies and TV shows, but it's obviously indisputable that playing Chandler Bing on "Friends" was his biggest claim to fame by far. The iconic comedy series was a powerhouse on the small screen thanks in part to the actor's hilarious antics seen throughout its illustrious run. But many may not realize that Perry came very close to missing out on the "Friends" phenomenon completely.

When they were getting ready to kick things off with "Friends," Perry desperately wanted in but revealed he was attached to another show with a very far-out premise. "This happened to be the year that Friends was shot, but I was off the market because I had taken a job on a pilot called 'LAX 2194' that was about baggage handlers at L.A. Airport in the year 2194," the actor said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2015. "There was this part that was perfect for me, and it was making me crazy that I couldn't go up for it because [of] the baggage handlers show. I was losing my mind." Fortunately, Perry claimed the people in charge called the LAX-based series "the worst thing we've ever seen in our lives." The decision was made to let him join the NBC comedy instead. "He is available," Perry claimed the executives said after realizing his talents were better suited elsewhere. "You can hire him for your little show called 'Friends Like Us' that then became 'Friends.'"

It's pretty clear things worked out for the best, and while the premise may seem strange, the fact that there were a surprising number of notable names besides Perry attached to "LAX 2194" makes the entire ordeal even more bizarre.