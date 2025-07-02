What The Ironheart Post-Credits Scene Means For Marvel's Future

Contains spoilers for the "Ironheart" season finale — "The Past is the Past"

Looper's review of "Ironheart" praised the show's ample drama, and the finale offers some major portents for the titular heroine's future. She seemingly makes a deal with Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), whom fans have assumed would appear in the show in some capacity for a while. Mephisto's machinations remain shrouded in mystery, but Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is apparently okay with that as long as she can bring her friend Natalie (Lyric Ross) back from the dead. Riri's plot ends there, but you'll want to stick around once the credits roll, because there's one more scene that tees up more magical adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A mid-credits scene shows Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos) sporting a hoodie rather than his signature hood. He visits Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah) after hearing she's quite the magic user. After she transforms some candy, he mentions looking for some "supreme-like help." That sounds like he's looking for a certain Sorcerer Supreme, i.e. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), to aid him now that he's lost the Hood Mephisto gave him, but for now, Zelma will have to do. Parker asks if anyone with more experience can show him "stuff in the back." This suggests Zelma and her mother Madeleine (Cree Summer) may have a few magical surprises elsewhere in the store.

The scene feels intentionally vague, like perhaps Marvel doesn't know how to utilize Parker and Zelma in future MCU projects quite yet. But it feels like it's setting up a Parker-Zelma team-up, perhaps if "Ironheart" ever gets a Season 2.