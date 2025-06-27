Squid Game Season 3's Finale Has Critics And Audiences All Saying The Same Thing

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 3

It's as close to a happy ending as a bleak show like "Squid Game" can get — and critics and audiences have some pretty mixed-to-negative feelings about it. In the series finale, after dealing with multiple crises of faith and refusing to bow entirely to the cruelties of human nature, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) makes the ultimate sacrifice and tosses himself from the final pillar during the push game.

That makes Kim Jun-hee's (Jo Yu-ri) baby the winner of the games; Front Man Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) takes the baby with him just before he blows the island sky high. Audiences are then treated to a montage of the various people who Gi-hun directly and indirectly helped find happy endings of their own, from No-eul (Park Gyu-young) to his own daughter. The series ends with a rich woman played by Cate Blanchett engaging in a game of Ddakji with a homeless man in a Los Angeles alley, whom a passing In-ho gives a nod to — a hint that the games are an international thing.

The ending has drawn mixed feelings from critics: it has a 89% approval score, just above Season 2's 83%, on Rotten Tomatoes. But fans are much angrier; some of them have called it one of the worst series finales ever, comparing it to the way "Game of Thrones" ended. That's quite a damning comment, and it wasn't the only one.