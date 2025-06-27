Squid Game Season 3's Front Man Flashback Proves He's Worse Than We Thought

Put down the cocktail — or knife — and stop reading right now if you haven't watched Season 3 of "Squid Game." Spoilers lie ahead; you've been warned!

Aside from a few half-decent acts, the Front Man of the titular games in "Squid Game" — a mysterious man and former police officer named Hwang In-ho, who's played on Hwang Dong-hyuk's massively popular Netflix series by popular Korean actor Lee Byung-hun — is a pretty bad guy, all things considered. Not only is he the guy in charge of games where desperate people fight to the death over money that they need badly enough to, you know, fight to the death in the first place, but he does some seriously not-good things throughout his time on the series. He shoots his own half-brother, Hwang Jun-ho — a detective played by Wi Ha-joon — at the end of season 1 after Jun-ho tracks down the mysterious island compound where the games take place, and again, he's in charge of these awful games in the first place. Still, something he does in Season 3 of "Squid Game" is particularly vile.

Here's some context. After the previous year's winner Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) tries to infiltrate the games in a back-to-back appearance to dismantle them — which happens in Season 2 — In-ho, the Front Man, decides to have a little fun with Gi-hun and pretend to be player 001. (This is a repeated "Squid Game" twist, but there's nothing to be done about that.) Pretending to be a fellow player — and Gi-hun's ally, at that — is insidious enough, but after the players stage a mutiny during the Season 2 finale of the series, In-ho quietly slinks back to his managerial position and abandons all of them. That's when he makes an offer to Gi-hun, unmasking himself in the process ... which is that Gi-hun could have a huge advantage in the final game if he simply agrees to commit several murders in quick succession and in cold blood. An added twist? This is exactly how In-ho won his own game in 2015.