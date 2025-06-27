Squid Game Season 3 Finally Gives Fans What They Always Wanted (And It's Terrible)

"Squid Game" wisely keeps the VIP characters — masked, wealthy individuals from other nations who fund and watch the games for their own entertainment — off to the side during Season 1, where they only briefly show up in three episodes: Episode 7, titled "VIPs," Episode 8, called "Front Man," and the final episode of the season, "One Lucky Day." In Season 2, they're barely a factor at all.

Audiences know that these characters are foreign investors who have been attending the games since Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) invited his colleagues to the first one. We are already aware that they're sociopaths who see anyone poorer than they are as expendable human waste. In Season 1, this was made clear without belaboring the point. But spending large chunks of Season 3's narrative hammering that home — while Buffalo Mask, Panther Mask, Lion Mask, Eagle Mask and Bear Mask (David Sayers, Jane Wong, Bryan Bucco, Jordan Lambertoni and Kevin Yorn) gamble with the players' lives, drink and drug excessively, sexually abuse the human furniture, and blurt out witticisms — is a waste of time.

We get it, these people are evil. We don't need to spend 20 minutes with them excitedly slavering over the death of a baby when we could be listening to one character who's drastically underserved by the majority of Season 3.

