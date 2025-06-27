Squid Game Season 3 Episode 2 Kills Off The Show's Most Fascinating Character

Don't hide, don't seek, and maybe don't even move; this article contains major spoilers for season 3, episode 2 of "Squid Game." You've been warned!

A big part of "Squid Game," the internationally beloved Netflix series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk which stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, is that all of the participants play traditional children's games with some sort of horrifying twist. In the second episode of the third and final season, the players, after dividing into a "red team" and a "blue team," learn that they're set to play "hide and seek," but here's the problem. Everyone on the blue team has to hide, and everyone on the red team has a knife ... and a mandate to kill at least one person, or else they'll be eliminated.

We first met Cho Hyun-ju, Player 120 in this iteration of the games, in season 2 after Gi-hun returned to the arena (he won the first games seen in season 1) in order to take down the entire organization. Played by Park Sung-hoon, Hyun-ju is a former soldier for South Korea and a transgender woman who needs money to pay for her gender-affirming surgery so that she can live fully and truthfully. After losing many of her friends in the various games seen in season 2, Hyun-ju allies herself with Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri) and Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim) — Player 222 and 149, respectively) protecting the two of them with her military training due to their respective weaknesses. (Jun-hee is pregnant and Geum-ja is elderly, making it hard for both of them to compete.)

All three of them end up on the blue team for Hide and Seek, but tragically, Hyun-ju loses a fight and her live, though she does so for the most noble cause possible. Put a pin in that, but first, let's explore why Hyun-ju was such a great character in the first place.