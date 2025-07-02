5 Things That Worked In Marvel's Ironheart (And 5 That Didn't)

Contains spoilers for "Ironheart" Episodes 1-6

Just under a decade after her first comic book appearance, Riri Williams/Ironheart gets her own solo live-action TV show with "Ironheart." A direct follow-up to Dominique Thorne's version of the character introduced in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Ironheart" sees Riri Williams returning to her home of Chicago in need of cash to make all her technological ambitions come true. She decides to embark down a shady path to procure those funds that involves pulling off heists for Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

Over six episodes, "Ironheart" struggles to balance its more intimate impulses with superhero action. Neither element works nearly as well as it should, while the drab pacing of this miniseries will quickly try the patience of even the most ardent Ironheart fans. Still, that's not to say "Ironheart" is a total misfire. Throughout nearly six hours of television, there are inevitably bright spots that give the program more of a pulse.

Exploring five things that worked in "Ironheart," as well as five that very much didn't, emphasizes which talent both in front of and behind the camera left the best kind of impression with their work. On the other hand, this process also allows one to fully understand the shortcomings that keep "Ironheart" from soaring to its fullest potential. "Ironheart" is a lot more "Iron Man 2" than "Iron Man 3" in overall quality, and breaking down the show's creative high and low points helps zero in on how "Ironheart" reached that outcome.