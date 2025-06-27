Every Odd Similarity Between Squid Game Season 3 And Beast Games

It's one thing to want millions of dollars to buy yourself nice cars and luxuries, but, in both shows, there are cases of people wanting to use the money to help their child. It's inherently a more altruistic goal, and both "Squid Game" and "Beast Games" contain plot points of someone entering the games for the benefit of their sick child who needs the money for medical treatment or to fund research.

Starting in "Squid Game" Season 2, we meet Park Gyeong-seok (Lee Jin-wook), whose daughter has blood cancer. He undoubtedly entered the games to help pay for her medical treatments, and since one of the guards, No-eul (Park Gyu-young), is aware of his daughter, she helps fake his death and escape the island so that his child won't lose a father. Player 246 winds up surviving, so he's one of the two players by the end of "Squid Game" Season 3 who make it out alive. He set out to help his sick child, but in the end, his child actually saved his life.

The winner of the first season of "Beast Games," Jeffrey Allen, has a child with Creatine Transporter Deficiency, which was the reason he competed on the show in the first place: His goal was to win the money to help fund research and hopefully find a cure someday. It's unclear if he received any kind of advantage as it seems as though most people didn't find out about his child until later on in the series, and with so many games coming down to random chance, he could've easily been eliminated at any time. But it's clear that those who got to know Allen (both on the show and in the audience) were rooting for him because of his heartbreaking story. In both cases, a player with noble ambitions succeeds in the end, which is a nice palette cleanser after all the backstabbing.