Jeffrey Randall Allen Aka Player 831: 5 Things To Know About Beast Games' Winner
Even before "Beast Games" debuted on Amazon's Prime Video, it made headlines for som less-than-ideal reasons. The shady side of "Beast Games" involves dangerous conditions for the cast and crew, and even some reported injuries. Despite this, people watched in droves once the competition series from MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, finally released on Prime Video, amassing 50 million views within its first 25 days. On February 13, the season finale aired, and fans watched as Player 831, aka Jeffrey Randall Allen, took home the grand prize of $10 million.
Originally, MrBeast promised to give away $5 million, but a coin toss doubled the prize money before the final games got underway. Of all the challenges featured on "Beast Games," the finale featured some of the most intense, requiring physical acumen, a good memory, and, most importantly, sheer dumb luck. The final challenge comes down to Player 831 and Player 830 (Twana Barnett), as MrBeast revealed 10 briefcases — but only one of them would contain a check for $10 million.
Allen was first to take a crack at it, with Barnett hiding the check in one of the cases while her opponent was blindfolded. Her poker face wasn't enough, however, and Allen guessed the correct briefcase on the first try, astonishing MrBeast and his crew at how quickly the game ended. This makes Allen the first "Beast Games" winner, and, if the early viewership number is any indication, more seasons may not be too far behind (although it's still not renewed as of this writing). But for now, let's dive a little more into Allen's history, including the emotional reason he participated in the games in the first place.
Player 831 is married with two kids
"Beast Games" started with 1,000 players, hundreds of whom were eliminated in the first couple of episodes, often through no fault of their own. This made it difficult for the audience to connect to anyone in particular, so viewers would see people crying without any context of why they were so shattered by losing so early. Toward the season's end, what began as 1,000 was narrowed down to the top 10. It's here we really start learning about the folks who have a good shot of walking away with millions of dollars.
MrBeast allowed the final 10 players to temporarily reunite with two loved ones each, which meant that Jeffrey Randall Allen got to see his wife, Jennifer, and one of his sons. According to his Instagram, Jeff and Jennifer have been married since 2014. Prior to being crowned the inaugural "Beast Games" winner, his social media was largely devoted to his family, and his sons are the reason he joined the show in the first place.
He competed to find a cure for one of his son's illnesses
When MrBeast brought out the top 10's loved ones, Jeffrey Allen got to see his wife and one of his sons, Jack. While there, Allen admitted that Jack is a huge fan of the famous YouTuber, which is the main reason why Allen even knows who MrBeast is. Plenty of parents may roll their eyes if their kids watch too many of MrBeast's videos, but Allen's son's obsession netted the family $10 million.
Although he's also apparently a big MrBeast fan, Allen's other son, Lucas, wasn't in the episode, but he was the driving force of Allen trying so hard to win. Lucas has a rare condition called Creatine Transporter Deficiency, which prevents creatine from sufficiently moving to muscle cells and the brain. Allen explained on "Beast Games" that even though Lucas is seven years old, developmentally he's only about two. On Allen's audition tape for the show, he mentions his plan to use any winnings to fund research to find a cure for Creatine Transporter Deficiency, as one presently doesn't exist, and there's not even a treatment.
Before the finale came out, Allen told The Columbus Dispatch he was simply happy to spread awareness through his involvement on the show, stating, "I feel like I've already won because I got to talk about Lucas' condition in the last two episodes, and kind of anything on top of that is just gravy."
Jeff was born in Ohio but now resides in California
It's appropriate that Jeffrey Randall Allen gave an interview to The Columbus Dispatch, as he's an Ohio native. He grew up in Clintonville, a neighborhood in Columbus with about 30,000 residents. He also went to college in his home state, graduating from Ohio University with a degree in business administration.
Since then, Allen's moved all over; his previous work experience on LinkedIn shows him having worked from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Palo Alto, California. The Golden State is now his permanent home, but elsewhere in his chat with The Dispatch, he admits that he still has a soft spot for his birthplace. "Ohio is where my home is, and all my family is still there," he stated. "I come there multiple times a year, and I love it. And so, when I think of home, I think of Ohio. And the support from Columbus has been unbelievable."
He was in sales before working to find a cure for creatine deficiencies
Jeffrey Randall Allen has primarily worked in sales since 2003, working his way up to the Head of Sales at Pine Park Health from 2023 to 2024. His most recent positions have been in the healthcare field, where he's been devoted to helping find treatment for his son's condition, including being a volunteer on the board of directors for the Association of Creatine Deficiencies.
Allen's work to find a cure extends well before he applied to get on "Beast Games." In 2024, Allen was featured on his local news, San Francisco's KRON 4, thanks to a fundraiser he held where he walked 68 miles to raise awareness and money to go towards developing a cure for Creatine Transporter Deficiency.
Awareness has been a crucial aspect of Allen's journey, as only about 150 people have been diagnosed with this ailment globally (although the actual number could be higher). Thanks to the likely millions of folks who watched the final episodes of "Beast Games," more people than ever before now know it exists, and Allen could do a lot of good with that $10 million to find a cure.
Beast Games fans had a feeling Jeff would win
For Jeffrey Randall Allen, winning "Beast Games" was huge. It was an emotional finale, with him hugging his wife while she tells him that they're going to find a cure for their son's disease. But even before Player 831 made it into the top 10, some Redditors had a good feeling he would wind up victorious.
In January, several weeks before the finale aired, u/swordo posted about how much camera time Allen was getting compared to everyone else, noting, "How much more obvious is editing making it at this point. Like there are 21 contestants but for no particular reason, let's get jeff/831 to chime in." Rewatching the show indeed proves that Allen got a lot of screen time compared to the hundreds of other players still in the games. Redditor u/Old-Mango7811 predicted Player 831 would win a little over a week before the finale: "In episode one, they put in extreme reactions with Jeff's not so crazy expression. Every episode has featured Jeff one way or another. Somehow it always pans over to him."
Will "Beast Games" ever rank among the best reality shows of all time? That remains to be seen, but the first season did offer a compelling narrative by getting viewers invested in Allen's story during the final few episodes. It's the kind of feel-good plot MrBeast often tries to showcase in his YouTube videos, like paying for 1,000 people to receive cataract surgery. That said, if "Beast Games" Season 2 does materialize, perhaps the editing team can try to hide the winner a little better from eagle-eyed fans.