Jeffrey Randall Allen Aka Player 831: 5 Things To Know About Beast Games' Winner

Even before "Beast Games" debuted on Amazon's Prime Video, it made headlines for som less-than-ideal reasons. The shady side of "Beast Games" involves dangerous conditions for the cast and crew, and even some reported injuries. Despite this, people watched in droves once the competition series from MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, finally released on Prime Video, amassing 50 million views within its first 25 days. On February 13, the season finale aired, and fans watched as Player 831, aka Jeffrey Randall Allen, took home the grand prize of $10 million.

Originally, MrBeast promised to give away $5 million, but a coin toss doubled the prize money before the final games got underway. Of all the challenges featured on "Beast Games," the finale featured some of the most intense, requiring physical acumen, a good memory, and, most importantly, sheer dumb luck. The final challenge comes down to Player 831 and Player 830 (Twana Barnett), as MrBeast revealed 10 briefcases — but only one of them would contain a check for $10 million.

Allen was first to take a crack at it, with Barnett hiding the check in one of the cases while her opponent was blindfolded. Her poker face wasn't enough, however, and Allen guessed the correct briefcase on the first try, astonishing MrBeast and his crew at how quickly the game ended. This makes Allen the first "Beast Games" winner, and, if the early viewership number is any indication, more seasons may not be too far behind (although it's still not renewed as of this writing). But for now, let's dive a little more into Allen's history, including the emotional reason he participated in the games in the first place.